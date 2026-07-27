GM Mayoral candidate sees what he can do for Saddleworth 

A CANDIDATE to become Mayor of Greater Manchester has visited Saddleworth – the only one to do so.

Phil Eckersley will stand for the Conservatives in the vote on Thursday, July 30, to replace new Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

And in the run-up to polling day, he met people to discuss the issues including transport, protecting the Green Belt, supporting town and village high streets, tackling anti-social behaviour and ensuring that the voices of communities outside Manchester city centre are properly heard.

Throughout his campaign, Mr Eckersley has argued that Greater Manchester’s outer towns and villages have been overlooked for too long.

He also called for investment to be shared fairly across all 10 boroughs rather than concentrated in the city centre.

His priorities include improving public transport connections across Greater Manchester’s towns and villages, supporting local businesses, protecting Saddleworth’s unique rural character and ensuring future investment reaches communities across Oldham and beyond.

Mr Eckersley said: “Saddleworth is one of Greater Manchester’s most distinctive communities, with proud villages, beautiful countryside and hardworking local people.

“That’s exactly why I wanted to visit.

“Too often, places like Saddleworth are forgotten while decisions are made with Manchester city centre in mind.

“As Mayor, I’ll fight for better transport that actually connects our towns and villages, back our local high streets and businesses, protect our valued Green Belt by prioritising brownfield development, and make sure every pound of taxpayers’ money is spent transparently and wisely.

“Greater Manchester should work for every community – not just the city centre – and Saddleworth deserves a Mayor who will stand up for it.”

Mr Eckersley also discussed freezing the mayoral precept, increasing transparency at the Greater Manchester Combined Authority through an “open book” approach and prioritising housing on brownfield sites instead of green spaces.

Councillor Max Woodvine, Conservative Councillor for Saddleworth South, added:

“It was fantastic to welcome Phil to Saddleworth.

“Local residents want a Mayor who understands that communities like ours matter just as much as Manchester city centre.

“Phil has taken the time to come here, listen to local concerns and see first-hand both the opportunities and the challenges we face.

“Whether it’s improving transport links, protecting our countryside, supporting local businesses or ensuring our communities get their fair share of investment, Phil is offering the leadership that Saddleworth needs.

“The fact that he is the only mayoral candidate to visit Saddleworth during this campaign speaks volumes about his commitment to our area.”

Also standing for election are Sian Astley (Reform UK), Geraldine Coggins (Green), Bev Craig (Labour), Marcus Farmer (Independent), Richard Kilpatrick (Liberal Democrats) and Marlon Scott West (Restore Britain).