Residents win battle over controversial speed bump plans in Moorside

Plans for speed bumps on an Oldham lane would have been ‘another nail in the coffin’ after a 15-year ‘nightmare’, according to a local councillor.

The row stems from the construction of 23 properties off Haven Lane in the Oldham suburb of Moorside. The development was granted on appeal under the condition traffic calming measures were introduced by the local authority.

However plans to introduce speed bumps along the road attracted the opposition of dozens of people in the area, bringing the matter to an Oldham Council’s highways committee last week. A report before councillors said: “If the proposals are not supported the developer cannot fulfil their obligations under the Section 106 agreement.”

Officers said measures to address traffic issues had been on the radar for several years and they were needed to satisfy the planning permission conditions granted by the Planning Inspectorate. However there were concerns about noise, damage to vehicles, and parking among other issues.

One objector who had speed bumps outside her house in the wider area said: “Accidents have increased since the introduction of these monstrosities. I have witnessed several outside my own home where vehicles have been coming down the lane, swerving onto the wrong side of the road to avoid parked cars and to try and straddle the hump on the wrong side of the road, then hitting something coming up the lane, parked cars or people who are slowly attempting to get off their own drive.

“Neighbours have lost wing mirrors multiple times when their vehicles have been parked.”

Trevor Cash, the chairman of Moorside East Residents Association, said many homes in the area were close to the road and speed bumps could lead to vibration, sleep disturbance, and reduced amenity, adding: “These are not minor inconveniences; they are permanent consequences that residents will have to endure every day.”

Mr Cash later added: “The traffic calming is only being proposed because the access where it is is in a very difficult position. That is the only reason it is there.”

Speaking at the meeting, Conservative councillor for the area Beth Sharp said the changes would create more problems for those living in the area already and the opposition had cross-party consensus. She argued there was a disconnect between what looks acceptable on paper and the reality faced every day.

She urged councillors to reject the plans, arguing people had experienced an ‘absolute nightmare’ as a result of the development and the changes to the road would be ‘just another nail in the coffin really’.

Councillor Josh Charters said: “As I said when this came to planning committee, residents are sick of having things done to them rather than in collaboration. The consultation showed residents a done deal, and this needed to be a co-production with local residents.

“Until this happens, I cannot support any scheme as it isn’t how we should be working with the public.”

Ultimately councillors agreed to extend a 20mph speed limit believing this will address the issues raised. Officers may have to present an alternative scheme in the future.