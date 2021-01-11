GMP continues to encourage online reporting

GREATER Manchester Police is continuing to ask the public to report non-emergencies online rather than 101 where possible.

A large volume of calls are received by GMP’s Operational Communications Branch 24/7 and due to a number of staff in the department having to self-isolate for Covid-19 reasons, a small number of officers from GMP’s Transport Unit are assisting the department to answer calls.

The work of the unit will still be maintained alongside partners in transport across Greater Manchester and officers will continue to have a presence across the transport network in key areas.

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey said: “All of our staff in OCB have worked extremely hard throughout this pandemic to help keep the communities in Greater Manchester safe and our technology has enabled many to work from home.

“However, inevitably, some of our officers and staff will be affected by the on-going pandemic and may need to self-isolate for the safety of themselves, their colleagues and the public and we are supporting them in doing so.

“We have therefore had to redeploy some of our resources from the Transport Unit to assist colleagues in OCB on a temporary basis.

“Answering calls from members of the public is vital and moving officers into the department can help us to deliver our normal service. This is why we’re continuing to ask the public to report any non-emergencies online where possible.

“The unprecedented times we’re living through pose a challenge to every one across the country and our officers continue to keep you all safe while you stay at home and continue to save lives. Our number one priority, alongside partners, is to keep the communities of Greater Manchester safe.”

The public can report non-emergencies online at www.gmp.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

In an emergency, always call 999.

