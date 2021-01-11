Young entrepreneur Liv hopes for sweet taste of success

A DELPH youngster is not yet old enough to submit her CV for a possible appearance on the Apprentice.

But Lord Alan Sugar would be surely impressed with the entrepreneurial endeavours of the ambitious 14-year-old.

Olivia Greene has taken a tentative first step towards her own business empire by launching an online sweet shop.

Family and friends at Crompton House School are currently sharing Liv’s passion for a sweet treat.

Now, she hopes the Saddleworth public and wider community will enjoy the goodies available via Liv & Mix.

With her own branding, logo and website for the confectionary enterprise, Liv is determined to succeed.

She is now producing leaflets to advertise her internet store in other Saddleworth villages.

Proud mum Nicola is delighted by the enthusiasm shown towards the new venture by the former Delph School pupil. “Liv has always talked of having her own business and initially created this sweet shop during the first lockdown,” explained Nicola. “She then started trading at the end of July.

“Liv chooses the range of sweets she thinks children in her age group and older would like.

“For a 14-year-old, I think it all looks very professional.”

Nicola, a business development manager for a London based company, provided start-up funds and opened a bank account for the business.

“Liv worked out what she needed for her stock and packaging,” she explained.

“She has already made that back from the initial sales to friends and family.

“But she is not taking anything back for herself and will use any funds to replenish the stock and for new packaging ideas for occasions like birthdays, Valentine’s Day and Easter.

“Liv is definitely in it for the long term. She has always said she wanted to be her own boss, run her own business and be in charge of her own destiny.

“She has already decided what car she is going to buy! Personally, I’d love to see that happen,” added Nicola of her ambitious daughter’s Apprentice chances.

• To find out what is available go to www.liv-n-mix.co.uk

