Goalkeeper’s safe hands help win bowls competition

THE Covid-19 hit bowling section of Dobcross Band Club held its first club competition since 2019 which was won by footballer Cameron Mason.

None were staged last year and the first three of this year’s scheduled events were cancelled as they belatedly got under way with the Graham Hill Trophy which had been given by Isobel Hill in memory of her husband Graham who died suddenly in 2017 and who was one of our best bowlers and a proud Dobcrosser.

The competition had participants who were regular bowlers and also non-bowlers who were relatives, friends and acquaintances of Graham.

There was a field of 38 with elimination rounds made up initially of mixed abilities but leading to the final between a bowler and a non-bowler.

The competition was well fought and the final came down to a match between non-bowler Peter Butterworth and Cameron.

Cameron, a goalkeeper who recently moved from Curzon Ashton to Southport, both National League North clubs, was the eventual winner and he was presented with the trophy by Isobel assisted by her granddaughter.

The object of the afternoon was also to raise money for Isobel’s nominated charity, the British Heart Foundation, and almost £600 was raised from entry fees, donations, a raffle, refreshments and throw a duck.

For £1 per rubber duck everyone stood around the green and at the cue threw their ducks towards the middle of the green with the one being the nearest to the bowl placed in the middle winning a bottle of prosecco.

The next club competition will be the Steward’s Cup on Sunday, August 29.

Dates have still to be finalised for the Merit Cup and Floodlit Pairs.

