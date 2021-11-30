Golden years – Springhead school celebrates 50th anniversary

IT was the year the first video recorder for home use was sold, Britain adopted decimal currency and Walt Disney World opened to the public.

But 1971 also saw the first pupils sit behind a desk at Springhead’s newest school.

Half a century later, youngsters and teachers celebrated the 50th anniversary of Knowsley Junior School on Stoneleigh Road.

Many children took an opportunity to attend classes dressed in flamboyant 1970s clothing and lessons were taught by staff in their own period attire.

They also welcomed a new addition – an owl wood carving, depicting the school symbol, created out of 150-year-old timber by Saddleworth Parish councillor Rob Knotts.

The carving will take pride of place in a new Jubilee Garden which has been completed thanks to donations of materials and plants from B&Q (Oldham) and GreenThumb Lawn Care Specialists (Manchester Northwest) donated weed treatments and services.

A time capsule containing photographs of the school, examples of children’s work, a face mask – to symbolise the ongoing pandemic – and a copy of the Saddleworth Independent is due to be buried for posterity.

Additionally, children were provided with quotes from ex pupils and staff, maps from across the decades and photocopies of excerpts from the school’s original ‘punishment book’.

It enabled them to learn about the school, identify similarities and differences between them, ask questions about Knowsley’s past, use clues to identify where certain photographs were taken in school and look at the changing human geography of the local area.

They explored Knowsley’s ‘museum’ containing photographs and artefacts from across the generations, from the opening ceremony document to original floor plans.

Pupils also read the original poem sung at the opening ceremony – April Rain by Robert Loveman – and then listened to and voted on a new school song.



Staff were gratified to see children handling historical primary sources, asking questions and enjoying researching the school’s history.

“We are so pleased to have had this celebration and learned so much about history at the same time,” said headteacher Vanessa Payne.

Stephen Potts, Year 5 Teacher and History Coordinator, added: “Learning about your local heritage is so important, and understanding how and why changes have happened helps to build a picture of the past and how it has influenced today.

“It was lovely to see the children handling historical primary sources, asking questions and enjoying researching the school’s history.

“From children to adults, everyone enjoyed the day and learnt a lot about Knowsley Junior’s history.”

Cllr Knott is no stranger to the art of whittling but this latest project took him out of his comfort zone.

“The tallest piece I had carved previously was eight inches tall; most of my carvings are four to five inches high,” he said.

“It is carved from a piece of pine that once supported a peel of church bells; the wood had been in place in a church steeple for nearly 150 years.

“A rough shape was cut using a band saw. Detailed shaping was carried out using power carving techniques and tools, again a first for me.

“The owl was finished off using elbow grease and lots of sandpaper to produce a smooth finish. And as it will be displayed outside a coat of epoxy resin was applied to offer protection from the elements.”

