Man dies following firework incident in Delph

A MAN has died after being seriously injured by a firework in Delph.

Police were called shortly before 9pm on Friday, November 19 to a report of a man injured by a firework during a vigil on Huddersfield Road, at the junction with Sandbed Lane, near to Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club.

Emergency services attended and a 52-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, he sadly passed away in hospital on Friday, November 26.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or may have seen anything is asked to report it online at www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 2992 of 19/11/2021. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

