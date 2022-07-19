‘Good Samaritan’ George will be greatly missed

GEORGE Nutter, a member of Saddleworth Rotary Club who has been described as a ‘Good Samaritan’ by the community, has died.

He served as Community Service Officer for the Rotary Club for several years, and organised the Fell Race at the Saddleworth Summer Show.

He was awarded the highest Rotary International award – Paul Harris Fellowship.

George married his wife Audrey in 1956. They had three daughters, Janet, Ruth and Rachel. Audrey died in 1988 and in later years, his partner was Jean Williamson.

He was a much-loved member of Friezland Church and respected by all who knew him, always happy to help anyone in need. A truly Good Samaritan.

He leaves his daughters, two grandchildren Nicola and Daniel and two great-grandchildren Billy and Sonny. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, July 28 at 11.30am Friezland Church followed by crematorium and afterwards at The White Hart, Lydgate.

