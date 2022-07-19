MP welcomes summer school participants

DEBBIE Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, has welcomed participants to her nine annual Working For My Community Summer School.

This year’s summer school is being held in person for the first time in a couple of years following the Covid-19 pandemic and aims to help participants aged 18-24 understand politics and working for their community.

Mrs Abrahams said: “For me politics is about public service. This summer schools is about young people, developing their understanding and experience of civic duty, public service and how to work for the benefit of their communities.”

Participants will spend the first week in the MP’s Oldham constituency office taking part in expert-led workshops, meeting MPs advisors and other special guests.

During the second week participants will choose work placements with community organisations to further develop their experience-based skills.

Guest speakers during the summer school will include Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham and shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

