Graham Hibbins, from Strachan’s Chemist, takes a look at oral hygiene

GOOD oral hygiene is very important to a person’s health and general well-being.

A lot of diseases and conditions can be picked up via a thorough examination of the oral cavity.

Diabetes, cancer and heart disease can be attributed to poor oral hygiene. Other problems can vary from oral thrush, mouth ulcers, graphic tongue (blotchy red patches) as well as gum disease and dental caries.

With increased difficulty seeing a dentist or doctor, it is imperative we all take care of our mouth from birth to old age. A nice smile goes a long way, even if we are wearing a mask!

Brushing with a fluoride toothpaste at least twice a day, flossing and cutting down on sugar intake is recommended. Avoiding tobacco products and acidic drinks will also be of benefit.

Dry mouth, something that increases with age or due to certain medication or working conditions, can cause dental cavities and a sore, cracked tongue.

Steroid inhalers and drugs that can affect the immune system could be a reason for oral thrush. Mouth ulcers can be due to lack of vitamins, particularly B12 as mentioned in my previous article.

Acid reflux and frequent vomiting will cause problems for the mouth and teeth due to the stomach acid present.

Consult your pharmacist if you need more information on what can cause dry mouth and how to treat it. I recommend rinsing your mouth with water after using a steroid inhaler. Medicines are available for acid reflux and vomiting.

If you are worried, please discuss with a healthcare professional. Any condition that doesn’t go away after a few days or keeps reoccurring needs further investigation.

A dentist should be seen at least twice a year; they are the most likely to spot oral cancer as well as treating dental problems.

Next month, I’m going to follow this up by discussing thrush.

• Visit Strachan’s Chemist at 7 New Street, Uppermill or call them on 01457 820228.

