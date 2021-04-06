Dovestone WI serves up support for Mahdlo

COMMUNITY-SPIRITED members of Dovestone Women’s Institute helped serve up support and thousands of food donations for Mahdlo Youth Zone last month.

The group joined forces with the Oldham-based youth centre, Saddleworth Round Table, Saddleworth Rotary and Oldham Metro Rotary for a collection to help feed vulnerable, struggling families.

Several van loads of food, toiletries and school items were collected at the two-day event at Saddleworth Rangers’ rugby ground in Greenfield, to be distributed by Mahdlo.

Dovestone WI members also became ‘Butty Bees’ and made 720 sandwiches for packed lunches and meal hampers at Mahdlo to deliver to vulnerable families across the borough in February half-term.

Meanwhile, they have been continuing their Fabric into Food initiative, seeing donations of more than £11,000 in exchange for their hand-made face coverings.

All the money has been spent on food for local foodbanks and groups, including £600 on foodstuff for Mahdlo.

Their cotton face coverings are still available, in both adult and child sizes, for a minimum £2 donation at local stockists.

The group is also supporting people across the community during the lockdown and pandemic, including liaising with Age Concern to help them get shopping and prescriptions, transport to a Covid vaccination centre or just a good chat.

Their monthly Zoom meetings are continuing on the third Tuesday of every month, starting at 7.30pm and welcoming guest speakers.

At their February meeting, adventurer and philanthropist Steven Hill MBE talked about his global travels and quests, and founding the Team Hill Charitable Trust.

Visit their website or Facebook page for more planned speakers and activities: www.dovestonewi.com

