Grains Bar shop is ‘owl’ you need for the best of local produce

WITH keeping healthy more important than ever an enterprising couple are providing your recommended five-a-day and plenty more besides from their community shop with a view

Cindy Bramhall and partner John Beck have run their petting farm and café at Little Owl Farm on Grains Road since April 2016.

Now they have added a shop to the Little Owl portfolio-believed to be the first shop at panoramic Grains Bar for 35 years.

Opened on August 1, 2020, the well-stocked premises are attracting customers from across Saddleworth tempted by market fresh fruit and vegetables but also locally sourced items including: eggs, bread, milk, cheese, butter-even Saddleworth produced brownies.

And while the café and farm are currently closed to visitors don’t be surprised if resident peacock Bruno doesn’t strut by for a grape or two!

“During the first lockdown we started delivering fresh fruit and veg to doorsteps,” explained Canadian born Cindy, originally from Ontario but now a confirmed Saddleworthian.

“It became obvious people have a real passion and enthusiasm for fresh fruit and veg.

“Those who perhaps live on their own or have a small family, just want one or two things. When they come to us they essentially pick up what they need to buy.

“There is no waste and importantly no packaging. You can bring your own bag or we sell items in paper bags.

“It is going really well. We have had a good reception because there has not been a shop up here for 35 years.

“Denshaw is just down the road but there is no longer a shop in the village.

“So, people treat us as their corner shop. They can either walk up for their essentials or there is ample parking on site.”

Cindy and John, whose family has owned the farm-also known as Lower Ship Farm-for four generations, have provided a shelter outside for customers queuing due to social distancing measures.

Additionally, there is a hand sanitiser station and customers must wear masks. The couple also hope soon to double their retail space by expanding into an adjoining cabin.

Little Owl Farm Shop is open daily 10am-5pm except Tuesday. A delivery and collection service is also available. Orders are now being accepted for Christmas including pre ordered dinners, gift hampers and Nordmann fir trees.

For more details contact 07826 580531 or email littleowlfarmshop@gmail.com

