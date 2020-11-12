Saddleworth 3Ds look beyond lockdown two

DISAPPOINTING, frustrating, inevitable and very understandable that once again grassroots community-based football has had to stop to assist in controlling the Covid-19 virus.

The club’s officers will again work with venues and leagues to ensure that when they are able to play again, they will be ready as a club to get everyone back on the pitch as soon and as safely as possible.

Like everyone else, they hope this will be from early December.

The 3Ds Football Academy will also return as soon as it is able, with the four to seven-year-olds going inside at Saddleworth School on Mondays from 5pm-6pm with the eight to eleven-year-olds on the Astro from 6.15pm-7.15pm.

Here is how they got on on the pitch in October:

• Under 13s – East Manchester Football League, division four

Not the best of months for continuity as the team only managed one game which was back on October 4 with a defeat at home to a very good Haughton Green side. Jack Whatmough-Stretton was on the scoresheet that day for the yellows.

• Under 15s – East Manchester Football League, championship

Not a good month for Carl Hirst and his team as they did not manage one league game in October. Plenty of training sessions put in including a mixed friendly with the open age boys to finish the month of before lockdown.

• Under 17s – Tameside Intermediate Division

A win and a draw for Gareth Evans team who have had to play all their games away from home due to their home ground not being available.

A 4-1 defeat at the start of the month to Chadderton Park Lions with Charlie Clements getting the consolation was followed with a 3-3 draw against West End Greens on October 25. A game of two halves saw the Ds race into a 3-0 lead at the break before West End managed the same feat in the second half. On target for the yellows were Mason Mohammed, Jack Ollerhead and Joe Thomas.

• Open age Sunday – Total Football Manchester League

Joe Broome and his charges finally got their season under way on October 18 and managed a further two games before lockdown. A win and two defeats for the Sunday side who play all their matches at OASIS Academy in Oldham.

• Reserve team – Lancashire Amateur League, division five

One win and three losses for Neil Beevor’s youthful reserve side which does not tell the full story. The three losses were all by the odd goal, all close encounters and could have gone either way.

This is the same as the win they achieved against local rivals Oldham Hulmeians which The Ds won 4-3.

• First team – Lancashire Amateur League, division two

Two wins, a draw and a defeat saw the first team rise to sixth in the table by the end of October, as they finished the month unbeaten in three. The defeat came at home to table toppers Lymm.

A change in formation for this game saw manager Steve Laithwaite go with an attacking 4-3-3 line up and despite the defeat, positives were seen, and the formation stayed for the rest of the month.

Two wins and a draw followed and the Ds found the net 16 times in the three games.

• October player of the month

Zack Barton found the net 11 times in the month for the first team and he also found time to assist in another two goals. The formation allows players to get closer to the Ds hitman and the midfielders have certainly been able to load the bullets for Zack.

• The club is always looking for new players at all age groups so if you want to be part of the Saddleworth 3Ds family, email saddleworth3ds@btinternet.com

Share this story: Tweet





Print

