Grand Opening weekend to show off new look at The Peels Arms Springhead

AN exciting line-up of live entertainment is in store as The Peels Arms Springhead holds a Grand Opening weekend after extensive works.

The pub, on Den Lane, welcomes customers old and new as it re-opens its doors on Friday, November 29 from 2pm to show off its make-over.

It has been closed since early October but now after many knockbacks, blood, sweat and tears, it is ready to serve the community again.

The pub said: “We can’t wait to welcome both familiar faces and new friends through our doors.

“Join us for a fantastic time filled with great entertainment, drinks, and warm hospitality.

“Whether you’re here to relax or celebrate, we’re excited to make this reopening a special one. Come and be part of the celebrations.

“We are looking forward to seeing you and for you to meet our brand new team.”

The weekend’s live entertainment will include Jordan Smart on Friday, November 29 from 9pm, then Andy Lee on Saturday, November 30 from 9pm, and Emma Stelfox from 6.30pm on Sunday, December 1.

There will be live sports showing throughout the weekend on Sky Sports and TNT.

The pub is also looking forward to launching new menus when their kitchens open in December.

Find out more about The Peels Arms Springhead and their Grand Opening weekend as well as other events on their Facebook page.

