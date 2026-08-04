Grandpa Greene’s to close Diggle site – before being rebuilt

A SADDLEWORTH business that has become something of an institution is to close its original Diggle site.

But do not think Grandpa Greene’s is disappearing from there completely – the canalside location will be rebuilt in what is described as ‘the biggest chapter.’

Since opening in 2005, the business has grown and expanded from ‘a small wooden ice cream shed’, with Greene’s Bistro in Uppermill also part of their stable.

Now Wednesday, September 2 will see the Ward Lane site close before a complete refurbishment.

In a statement, the business said: “Before you panic, this isn’t goodbye. It’s the beginning of the biggest chapter in Grandpa Greene’s history.

“We’re still the same small, family-run business that has grown organically over the past 21 years.

“Now it’s time to reimagine it for the future.

“Over the coming months, we’ll completely demolish and rebuild our Diggle site, making a major investment to create the ultimate canalside hospitality destination while preserving the character, charm and heritage that has made Grandpa Greene’s so special.

“When we reopen, you’ll discover an incredible new space to enjoy breakfast, brunch, lunch, drinks, ice cream and unforgettable experiences.”

Before the closure, Grandpa Greene’s has appealed to customers to tell of their experiences at the Diggle site.

And everyone who contributed to its success has been thanked.

They added: “To every customer, team member, family member, friend and supporter over the past 21 years, thank you.

“You have made Grandpa Greene’s what it is today, and we truly couldn’t have done it without you.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back and show you what we’ve been building.”