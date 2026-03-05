Grandson charged with grandfather’s murder following Springhead incident

THE GRANDSON of a man who died following reports of a serious assault in Springhead has been charged with his murder.

Kenneh Turner, 82, passed away at hospital on Monday, March 2 after sustaining several injuries in an apparent incident at a house on Stoneleigh Road the day before.

Now Dwaine Turner, 35, will appear at Tameside Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 5.

On Sunday, March 1, Greater Manchester Police officers were called to the address at about 5.12pm following reports of a serious assault.

And Detective Chief Inspector Louise Edwards, of the force’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our priority is understanding the full circumstances which led to this tragic incident and getting justice for the victim.

“Our thoughts are with Kenneth’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers.

“We recognise that this investigation may cause concern within the local community, but I want to assure the public that this is an isolated incident.

“You will notice an increased presence in the area whilst we conduct enquiries, but also across the coming days as the local neighbourhood team look to provide reassurance to those living close by.

“Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact police on 101 quoting the log number 2358 of 01/03/26, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”