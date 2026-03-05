Hypothermic walker rescued after late-night search near Dovestones

A MAJOR late-night search operation was launched in Saddleworth after two people were reported missing in the Dovestones area.

Volunteers from Oldham Mountain Rescue Team were called out at around 9.15pm last Saturday (February 28) to help find two separate missing persons near Dovestone Reservoir.

With very limited information about their locations and no way to make contact, rescuers began searching the surrounding moorland. The National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter joined the effort alongside two ground search teams.

Around 45 minutes into the search, the team received news that one of the missing individuals had returned to their home address safe and well, allowing the operation to focus on locating the remaining person.

At approximately 10.20pm, the police helicopter spotted a stationary individual around two miles east of Greenfield Reservoir and relayed the coordinates to rescuers on the ground.

Search dog Ace and his handler set off first, travelling directly across open and rugged moorland with no defined paths. A second team followed carrying additional equipment.

Ace quickly located the individual, allowing rescuers to confirm they had found the missing person.

After being assessed by the team’s Remote Rescue Medical Technician, the casualty was found to be suffering from hypothermia and exhaustion. The crew provided immediate care including shelter, insulation, a warm drink and food, before placing the casualty in a stretcher for evacuation.

Due to the person’s condition and the challenging terrain, a helicopter from HM Coastguard assisted with the extraction, transferring the casualty to a waiting road ambulance for further assessment.

An Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) spokesperson said: “Due to the nature of the callout, we would also like to thank Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England and Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team who were on standby to assist.

“A great multi-agency effort and a positive outcome for all involved.”

The rescue operation lasted four hours and 30 minutes, with 16 OMRT members involved.