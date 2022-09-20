Grant funds security devices to help concerned residents

A £1,000 grant to purchase security devices will help make residents most in need in Lees, Springhead and Grotton more secure in their homes.

The Saddleworth West and Lees Crimewatch security group successfully applied for the funds, which will be spent on equipment including security lights, Patlock door locks, key fob pouches, steering wheel locks and door bolt/chains.

Councillor Alicia Marland explained: “I set up the Crimewatch WhatsApp groups in Lees, Springhead and Grotton in January for neighbours to promote vigilance and increase awareness of criminal activities and it has been a great success.

“However, it became apparent that many residents were still feeling insecure and in need of more physical security devices for their homes and vehicles.

“Group Co-ordinator Linda Kemp suggested there may be funding available through local grants that could be used to purchase security devices for those most in need.

“Linda worked closely with Action Together and with their assistance she formed the Crimewatch committee and applied for funding.

“In June she heard the group had been successful in receiving £1,000 towards purchasing security devices.”

Residents who have benefited include Sue from Grotton and Marlene from Lees, who received a Patlock door lock, and David from Springhead who received a key fob pouch. Other residents have received solar powered motion sensor lights, steering wheel locks and door bolts with chain.

Cllr Marland added: “These deliver practical help, but more than that, they deliver peace of mind.”

