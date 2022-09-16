Get ready to party in the park

The POPULAR Party In The Park is Delph is bringing a line-up of top musicians and bands to the stage on Saturday, September 17.

Gates open for the family music festival, at Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club on Huddersfield Road, at 3pm.

The Covid-19 pandemic has kept the event off the calendar for three years but now returns, with organisers confirming it is on despite the Queen’s death.

They said: “After some reflection we’ve decided we can take it as an opportunity to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s life and we’ll plan to show our respect during the day.

“It doesn’t feel like the right thing to do to cancel a community event raising funds for charity and from her approach to life and charity events not something she would have wanted done.”

