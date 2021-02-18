Grant helps Rangers to improve facilities

SADDLEWORTH Rangers are among more than 30 rugby league clubs, schools and community organisations across England to be awarded grants from the RLWC2021 CreatedBy programme.

Rangers have been awarded £14,500 towards the development of an additional onsite training facility and the creation of a more welcoming pitch-side environment for the use of players.

The money has already been spent on replacing the old breeze block dugouts, erecting new posts on a lengthened pitch and the last phase will be extending the Astroturf area in front of the clubhouse with the intention to use it as a training area.

This latest round of World Cup awards, making a massive difference to the welfare of community rugby league, total almost £230,000, taking the overall total to £780,000 involving 129 recipients.

Ralph Rimmer, chief executive of the RFL, said: “This World Cup (in the autumn) is going to be the nation’s biggest celebration of international sport this year and, with these grants, our Rugby League World Cup partners are building a legacy for our game beyond 2021.”

RLWC2021 will kick-off at St James’ Park, Newcastle on October 23 with men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions taking place at the same time under one tournament banner.

• Kiss Fitness Centre, Diggle, one of Rangers’ main sponsors, are helping the youngsters at Shaw Hall Bank Road keep kit.

Brothers Ste and Chris Kiss, both former Rangers’ players, and their team of personal trainers are inspiring the next generation of players.

They are setting up a 10-week training plan for the juniors from Under-6 to U18s.

They will be publishing two fitness sessions a week with explanatory videos as well as offering diet advice to the older groups who are taking their fitness seriously.

Chris said: “We’ve been at Rangers since we were eight years old and the club means a lot to us.

“We said yes straight away as we want to help as many people as possible through this hard time.”

Some of the club’s Super League stars, including Mark Flanagan and Joe Greenwood, will also be setting fitness challenges for the players in coming weeks.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

