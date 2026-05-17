Grasscroft home on Burnedge Lane listed for £850,000

Property feature in partnership with West Riding

Positioned on one of Grasscroft’s most sought-after roads, this exceptional home presents a rare lifestyle opportunity combining generous living space, beautifully landscaped garden and exciting future potential, all set within an elevated plot enjoying far-reaching views across the surrounding countryside.

Originally built in the 1960s, the property sits within well maintained gardens and tree lined boundary, that must be seen in person to be fully appreciated. Manicured lawn, mature trees, colourful planting create a private outdoor retreat with sunshine throughout the day. Whether you envision family garden games, entertaining friends, a putting green or simply relaxing in peaceful surroundings, the space offers endless possibilities.

The property already provides spacious and versatile accommodation, while also benefitting from outline planning permission, offering exciting scope for the next owner. There is potential to extend and enhance the existing home, create a spectacular new-build residence, or explore the development potential for luxury homes, subject to the necessary planning consents.

Internally, the home is bright, welcoming and well-presented throughout. The heart of the property is the open-plan kitchen and dining space, ideal for modern family living, while the generous living room is flooded with natural light through an expansive picture window framing the garden. A large conservatory further enhances the living space and creates the perfect place to unwind throughout the seasons and take in the surrounding views.

All three bedrooms are comfortable doubles, with two positioned on the ground floor alongside a spacious family bathroom. The first-floor guest suite enjoys its own private shower room and elevated outlooks. Each room enjoys a pleasant aspect, either overlooking the beautifully kept gardens or the far-reaching countryside beyond.

A substantial driveway provides parking for multiple vehicles and leads to an impressive oversized garage with electric up-and-over door, comfortably accommodating several cars. Adjoining the garage is a large additional storage area, currently offering excellent potential as a gym, hobby room or workshop space. For those working from home, a purpose-built office with independent access and WC provides an ideal professional environment away from the main house. A separate mower shed and large garden storage building further enhance the practicality of the grounds.

Burnedge Lane remains one of Grasscroft’s most desirable addresses, offering a semi-rural lifestyle with excellent convenience. Scenic countryside walks are available virtually from the doorstep, while the popular White Hart at Lydgate is just a short stroll away. Families are well catered for with St Anne’s CE Primary School within easy walking distance, alongside convenient transport links and access to highly regarded secondary schools including Hulme Grammar and Rishworth

Contact the team to arrange a viewing