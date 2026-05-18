“Green Cleen” launches across Greater Manchester to keep wheelie bins clean, fresh and hygienic

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Residents and businesses across Tameside, Oldham and Saddleworth are set to enjoy cleaner, fresher-smelling streets thanks to the launch of new family-run business, Green Cleen (Greater Manchester) Ltd.

Specialising in the professional cleaning and deodorising of both domestic wheelie bins and large commercial four-wheel bins, Green Cleen provides a convenient and environmentally responsible service designed to keep bins hygienic, sanitised and odour-free.

The company operates in line with local council collection schedules, arriving the day after bins are emptied. Each bin is thoroughly cleaned inside and out using specialist equipment before being treated with a long-lasting fragrance, leaving bins smelling fresh and looking like new. Once cleaned, bins are returned from the kerbside back onto the customer’s property, with an email receipt issued after every visit. All of this for only £6 per bin wash.

Customers can choose from a range of flexible payment options, including cash, Direct Debit and BACS transfer. Discounts are also available for customers who pay in advance. Full details can be found at www.greencleen.co.uk/greater-manchester.

Green Cleen utilises innovative wheelie bin cleaning technology that delivers a complete clean in just minutes, utilising its own onboard water supply. All cleaning machines recycle the water used during the process before safely disposing of wastewater at a United Utilities-approved registered site.

Only 100% eco-friendly approved cleaning products are used, helping to ensure the service is as environmentally responsible as possible.

Lee Williams, Director of Green Cleen (Greater Manchester) Ltd, explained what inspired the launch of the business:

“We were concerned by the condition of many bins in the area, especially food and garden waste bins. Most people don’t have the specialist equipment needed to clean them properly, and simply hosing them out often isn’t enough. Once we saw how effective this system was, we realised there was a real demand for a professional cleaning service locally.”

Green Cleen recommends regular cleaning every four weeks to maintain hygiene and prevent unpleasant odours. The company’s eco-friendly cleaning products continue working even after bins have been refilled.

The business prides itself on providing a fast, reliable and fully compliant service at competitive prices.

Green Cleen is a member of the National Association of Wheeled Bin Washers, the SafeContractor Scheme and The Green Organisation, from whom it has received three Green Apple Awards for environmental best practice.

All Green Cleen operators are fully trained, certified and insured, including Public Liability cover.

For residents and businesses looking for a professional, reliable and local wheelie bin cleaning service, contact:

Lee Williams

Green Cleen (Greater Manchester) Ltd

📞 07364 111360

📧 greatermanchester@greencleen.co.uk

🌐 www.greencleen.co.uk/greater-manchester