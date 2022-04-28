Grassland above Uppermill charred by fire

THE AFTERMATH of a fire in the hills above Uppermill is clear for all to see as scorch marks scar the landscape.

A blaze broke out next to Ladcastle Road, close to Saddleworth Golf Club last night (Wednesday, April 27).

And even though it was extinguished, it still caused damage to the area.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue crews based at Oldham, Hollins, Mossley and Chadderton attended the scene of the fire, which engulfed an area measuring about 50 square metres.

After just over two hours, the area was declared safe.

A GMFRS spokesman said: “At 8:47pm Wednesday, April 27 four fire engines from Oldham, Hollins, Mossley and Chadderton fires stations along with the wildfire unit from Stalybridge, the wildfire support unit and drone unit attended a fire on Ladcastle Road, Uppermill, Oldham.

“On arrival crews encountered a fire involving woodland measuring approximately 50 metres by 50 metres.

“Firefighters used hose reels, beaters and jets to bring the fire under control. Crews were in attendance for just over two hours.”

