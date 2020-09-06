Green bin collections to resume in Oldham

OLDHAM Council is to restart weekly green bin collections from Monday, September 14.

The weekly food and garden waste collections were suspended due to the impact of Coronavirus on the service and staff, and so that we could prioritise grey general waste bin collections. Councillor Barbara Brownridge, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Culture said: “Over the last few months the Coronavirus has had a major impact on the service in terms of staffing levels and working practices.

“Staffing levels have now improved and we can now restart a full service, which from the number of questions we’ve received asking when we’ll do it, will be popular with residents.

“These have, and continue to be, difficult times for everyone. But I’d just like to thank our crews who have done a brilliant job supporting our communities.

“Thanks for all your understanding, co-operation and support over the last few weeks.”

Reverting back to our full three weekly collection cycle will help cut waste, which is important for the environment and help to reduce costs.

It’s also important you put your waste in the right bin otherwise loads may be rejected for recycling which then costs everyone.

To check which bin you should put out – by 7am on your usual collection day – visit www.oldham.gov.uk/binchecker or look at your collection calendar.

For further assistance email us at waste@oldham.gov.uk or call 0161 770 6644.

