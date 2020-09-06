‘Let us get on our bikes’ Councillor’s plea to transport bosses

A PARISH Councillor has launched a campaign to boost cycling in Saddleworth and the area to be included in a multi-million pound initiative designed to increase participation across Greater Manchester.

Almost 80 per cent of people who took part in Transport for Greater Manchester’s 2016 Saddleworth Transport Survey said they never cycled.

Asked what would make them cycle more the overwhelming response was ‘nothing.’

However, Cllr Rob Knotts, former Parish Council chair, believes there is renewed demand for travel on two wheels, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic saw public transport usage fall to unprecedented levels of participation.

But Saddleworth is overlooked in the ambitious Beelines cycling and walking project launched by GM Mayor Andy Burnham and GM’s cycling czar, former Olympic champion, Chris Boardman, in 2018.

A £5 million scheme to make Greater Manchester’s 10 boroughs including Oldham, safer for cyclists and pedestrians by removing street furniture and making some streets one-way has since been revealed.

Cllr Knotts said: “Evidence offered shows a representative picture of considerable cycling activity in Saddleworth, albeit suggesting Saddleworth cyclists avoid routes through Oldham.

“Saddleworth’s narrow, hilly, and winding roads were designed for horses and carts and clogs, certainly not for modern levels of traffic or for bicycles of the time.

“Moreover, widening roads in Saddleworth and developing cycle paths are inhibited by the hilly geography and the constraints of existing building boundaries.

“However, that does not mean that their provision should not be thoroughly examined.”

Cllr Knotts is now pressing Saddleworth’s cause for more cycling provision with the Mayor plus Oldham Council leader and chief executive, Cllr Sean Fielding and Carolyn Wilkins.

As part of the campaign Cllr Knotts wants TfGM and Oldham Council representatives to meet with Saddleworth Parish Council and members of the Saddleworth cycling community in the “very near future” to discuss, address ways of providing a safe cycling infrastructure in and around Saddleworth and for all other modes of transport, including walking.

Among his aims are to improve opportunities for children to cycle to school including an examination of cycle path provision, the introduction of speed restrictions to 20 mph in certain villages, the re-opening of the Pennine Bridleway, closed since the removal of bride over Church Road in Uppermill, and the introduction of electric (e) bikes throughout the parish.

The member for Springhead Higher also wants Oldham Council to provide details of any new cycling infrastructure planned for the new Saddleworth School in Diggle, scheduled to open sometime in 2022.

“Views and comments about cycling in Saddleworth were recently sought on social media,” said Cllr Knotts. “All responses commented on the value of cycling in the community.

“In addition, focus is needed on ensuring that cycling infrastructures are effectively included in all future new developments in Saddleworth.

“The message is that all modes of transport of transport need to be considered in urban and rural areas in Greater Manchester, currently the Beeline network proposals ignore Saddleworth.”

The Greater Manchester region has reportedly seen a 22 per cent rise in cycle journeys since lockdown began.

What could be done to make Saddleworth more cycle friendly? Email your views to

trevor@localcommunications.co.uk

