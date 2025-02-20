Green investing: Balancing profit with purpose

The world is changing rapidly. Climate change has led to extreme weather events being an everyday concern, and you might question how your choices can make a difference.

The way you invest provides one answer. Investing can go beyond growing your portfolio; it can be a way to express your values and contribute to the future you want to see.

Green investing gives you the chance to align your financial goals with your commitment to sustainability. It’s a growing field with challenges and opportunities, and understanding how to balance profit with purpose is key to making it work for you.

What is green investing?

Green investing means putting your money into companies and projects that focus on protecting the environment. This could include renewable energy businesses, innovations in clean technology, or organisations reducing their carbon footprints.

This is sometimes confused with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing, but green investing focuses specifically on environmental impact. For example, investing in a solar energy company fits within green investing principles, whereas an ESG approach might also consider how a company treats its workers.

With green investing, your cash actively supports initiatives that tackle climate challenges and promote sustainable practices. It’s about contributing to change while working towards your financial goals.

Why choose green investments?

Green investments let you grow your wealth while making a meaningful impact. If you care about the environment, green investments let you make a difference as you grow your wealth. They offer a sense of purpose beyond financial returns.

There’s also growing evidence that green investments don’t have to mean lower returns. A Morningstar study found that many sustainable funds deliver stronger returns than traditional ones. Companies that prioritise sustainability tend to reduce long-term risks and are better positioned to thrive in a world shifting towards net zero.

That said, green investing isn’t without its complexities. You need to carefully assess where your funds go, ensuring they supports businesses that genuinely reflect your principles.

How can you get started with green investing?

First, think about what matters most to you. Is it sustainable agriculture or avoiding industries like oil and gas? Defining your values will help you focus on the right investments.

Next, research thoroughly. Seek out funds or companies with clear, credible commitments to sustainability. Look for transparent practices and check for third-party certifications or independent reviews to avoid falling for greenwashing. If the process feels overwhelming, consider consulting an adviser who specialises in sustainable investments.

Finally, start small. Begin by dedicating a portion of your portfolio to green investments. Over time, as you gain confidence and see results, you can increase your commitment.

Green investing is a way to grow your wealth while contributing to a future that reflects your stance on the environment. It’s not just about returns; it’s about using your capital to create a world you want to be part of.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

