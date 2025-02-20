Enthusiastic volunteers needed to help inspire creative and outdoor projects

ARE you passionate about the outdoors, photography, or filmmaking and want to give back to your community while learning new skills and meeting like-minded people?

Then come along to a Volunteer Open Event, run by The Outdoor Collaborative, at Alexandra Park Conservatory in Oldham on Friday, February 21.

The two-hour event will offer an opportunity to learn more about The Outdoor Collaborative, which is based in Mossley, and their work to advance education in the art of photography and filmmaking, focused on the outdoors and the British countryside.

They are currently looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help inspire and support local people through their creative and outdoor projects.

No experience is needed – just a passion for the outdoors and a willingness to get involved. Refreshments will be provided.

To see the full agenda for the event and RSVP or for more information, go online here.

For more information, email info@outdoorcollaborative.org or visit their website www.outdoorcollaborative.org

