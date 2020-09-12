Green light for Dobcross houses

OLDHAM planners have given the green light to plans to change agricultural buildings in Dobcross into two houses.

The proposals at Wool Road Barn, approved by officers earlier this month, will see the building of “two large dwellings (over 100 sq m).”

Documents in support of the scheme said the current building has been solely used for agricultural purposes since March 20, 2013 – the storage of agricultural machinery and for the intensive rearing of beef cattle.

During the summer months cattle graze on leased fields at Grains Barn.

Before development starts a site investigation and assessment report shall be carried out to identify the extent of land contamination on site.

Of 12 people consulted, two people objected with a third ‘neutral’ comment received.

