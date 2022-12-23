Greenfield boy turns businessman with socks venture

A SCHOOLBOY is literally socking it to any business competitors as his venture takes off.

Jimmy Magee wanted a job for two years but at 13-years-old, he was too young.

But the Greenfield lad is making it big with his sock-dying scheme.

Now he has been accepted to host a stall at a huge event in February at Manchester’s Sportcity with more than 3,000 people expected to attend.

Proud mum Leeann explained: “After visiting a trainer festival and seeing all the little stalls selling really cool things, he started dyeing some socks.

“He sold a few at school and we created an Instagram page for his little venture.

“We popped on local Saddleworth pages and the response was amazing with some fantastic feedback.

“He was asked to do a stall at CrossFit Saddleworth, which was a huge success. Also, his old primary school.

“I know I’m his mum but it’s not very often that young people are in the news for positive reasons.

“Myself and his dad are so proud of him and think he’s an amazing young man for his entrepreneurship at such a young age.”

