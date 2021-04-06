Greenfield bridge closed after vandal attack

A FOOTBRIDGE over the River Tame in Greenfield is closed after being targeted by Easter vandals.

A group of youths were spotted stamping out wooden planks from the bridge by Saddleworth Cricket and Tennis Club on Easter Sunday.

The wanton destruction left a drop of more than six feet into the water where the broken deck treads are clearly visible.

The crossing at Well-i-Hole is well used by locals and walkers as the footpath leads from Manchester Road on the Greenfield-Mossley border to the Huddersfield Narrow Canal at Church Road.

Oldham Council has now erected barriers at both ends of the bridge to prevent access.

It is believed Greater Manchester Police have been alerted to the incident, witnessed by at least one person who reported the vandalism.

The bridge was already subject to future refurbishment plans by the local authority. It is not known yet how long it will remain closed.

