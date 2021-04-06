Warriors welcome home players

WATERHEAD Warriors are excitedly looking forward to a resumption of rugby after re-signing three of their players who have left professional clubs.

Brad Jinks, Callum Cameron and Harry Maders have all returned to Peach Road where their playing days began as juniors.

Joint coach Jon Perks is hoping their experience and influence will have a positive effect on what is primarily a young open-age side.

He said: “They are three players who have experience of the pro game.

“They have all come through our system so should fit back into this environment and bring out the best in our young players.”

The return of Jinks, who can play half back, loose forward and hooker, is a coup as he had been a member of Castleford Tigers’ Super League squad.

Back-row Callum Cameron was at Huddersfield Giants while Harry Maders had been at Oldham where he had followed in the footsteps of his father Martin and grandfather Dennis as three generations of the family were Roughyeds’ players.

The return of the three players helps ease the disappointment of the loss of talented half-back Kegan Brennan.

He damaged medial knee ligaments in a Standard Cup tie against Saddleworth Rangers in early 2020.

Brennan had been training but struggling and has now learned he needs surgery which will keep him out for six months.

“Kegan was one of our best players and losing him is a disappointment and the only downside looking forward to the new season,” said Perks.

Warriors are waiting for news from Sport England whether their bid for funding towards a new gym has been successful.

The club has raised £30,000 and are hoping Sport England will provide match funding.

The new gym, which will be 18 metres by 10 metres, will be built on the training pitch which is adjacent to the clubhouse.

The gym will free up space in the clubhouse, which had been used for that purpose, and provide the club more scope moving forward according to Perks.

