Greenfield greengrocers store to close its doors

A GREENGROCER’S store in Greenfield is to close because of a number of factors.

Weaver and Wilde Groceries set up on Chew Valley Road in June 2022 and proved a popular addition to the high street.

However illness, a poor summer, the rise in utility bills for everyone and the move of its Uppermill-based sister coffee shop meant owners Tom and Cal Rowson-Codd have had to take the decision to close on Saturday, September 16.

They insisted, however, they will be back.

In a statement, Weaver and Wilde said: “We first opened wanting to bring a quality fresh food provision back into the village.

“That was before Cal fell ill, before the notion and opportunity of expanding the Coffee House and prior to a very (very) long wet Summer.

“We’ll be back.

“There are plans for the future but in a very different location. For now, the new Coffee House will be open towards the end of Summer before that Autumn nip hits.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us. We’re sorry it hasn’t been a longer love affair but for now something has got to give.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

