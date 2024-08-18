Greenfield holiday firm lodges farmhouse plan

THE OWNER of Greenfield holiday lettings wants to convert a farmhouse into a café.

Hollow Oak Ltd, which is behind Dovestone Holiday Park, has applied to Oldham Council to do work on the property at Greenfield Farm, which lies next to the entrance.

Under its proposals, the kitchen will become a café area, while the lounge will become a games area.

Its utility and store rooms will become a shop and service area, while its study will be a kitchen and store.

On the first floor, one bedroom will become a manager’s office and anther two will be a kitchen, living and dining area.

Documents supporting the application state: “The applicant is not proposing to build any extensions or carry out any significant alterations to the existing building or the land that forms the curtilage of the property as part of this change of use application.

“The existing driveway, hard standings, grassed areas and the timber boundary fencing that make up the garden areas are all being retained.

“There are three existing mature trees at the front of the property, and one semi-mature tree at the rear and these are all being retained by the applicant.

“There are no hedgerows present on the application site. It does not impact a priority habitat.”

Oldham Council’s Planning Committee will decide whether to grant or refuse planning permission.

