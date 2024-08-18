Scouthead and Austerlands Fete is a record breaker

ORGANISERS are celebrating after this year’s Scouthead and Austerlands Village Fete proved a record breaker.

Some 400 people soaked up the sun as Dawson’s Field became the centre of attention, with several notable people attending.

And the hope is to go even bigger in 2025.

Current Mayor of Austerlands, Sue Smith – who holds the role that was revived following the discovery of the old badge of office in the village’s former Red Lion pub in 1998 – did the honours of opening the fete.

Other local dignitaries to grace the fete were Saddleworth Parish Council Chair, Cllr Barbara Beeley with her consort Cllr Alicia Marland, and the Mayor of Oldham, Cllr Zahid Chauhan, accompanied by the Youth Mayor Isaac Quinn.

And visitors to the free fun-filled event were not disappointed as they enjoyed music and dancing led by Danny and Debra and folk music from Scots Robbie.

There was also a range of children’s games, a tombola, stalls from local businesses and the all-important raffle.

A variety of food, drinks, cakes and of course ice cream were also on offer.

Robert Cragg, chair of the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group, said: “Without doubt this was our most successful event yet.

“Our aim was to offer affordable fun for children and families and I think it was ‘mission accomplished.’

“Visitors came from far and wide to share the day with our local community.

“I have to thank my fellow committee members and all the volunteers that made the day possible – it wouldn’t have happened without them.

“Also, a big thank you to all the local businesses that were so generous in donating raffle prizes and other gifts that we were able to auction off.

“We’ll be having a Summer Fete again next year, hopefully bigger and even better.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

