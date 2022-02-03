Greenfield optician scoops national award

A GREENFIELD optician has been named ‘Dispensing Optician of the Year’ at a national awards ceremony in recognition of her contributions to eye care during the pandemic.

Kim Walker, who works at Allegro Optical at The Greenfield Centre on Wellington Road, was one of only four nominees selected from all over the UK.

She was presented with her accolade at an exclusive national Optician Awards ceremony in London.

In a competitive category, Kim was selected by the judging panel for her tireless contributions to eye care during the pandemic.

During the last 18 months, Kim and her colleagues have been dispensing prescription safety eyewear to frontline NHS staff as they battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

This service helped to ensure hospital staff were not only well protected but could see as well as possible to carry out their vital work.

Kim worked long hours in practice and at several hospitals, seeing up to 50 patients a day. Even on her days off, she went into work and often stayed overnight.

Despite working under the most challenging conditions, Kim has dispensed and fitted more than 2,000 pairs of safety glasses to NHS frontline workers, completing over 4,000 appointments.

“It was a privilege to be shortlisted, let alone win,” said Kim.

“I feel truly humbled and this is one the highlights of my life.

“As a team, we pride ourselves on our professionalism, experience and dedication. We were honoured to be able to support NHS frontline staff and it is an incredible feeling to take home this award.”

This is the second time Allegro Optical has taken home this award in three years as Managing Director Sheryl Doe was also named ‘Dispensing Optician of the Year’ in 2019.

• Allegro Optical is an independent family run business based in Greenfield and Meltham.

They combine award-winning customer service with cutting-edge technology and strive to provide a high level of service to their loyal and local customers.

For more information, visit www.allegrooptical.co.uk

