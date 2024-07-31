Greenfield Primary head says goodbye after quarter of a century

IT REALLY was the end of an era as Mike Wood retired as headteacher of Greenfield Primary School.

And the secret behind his success during his 25 years at the top is fairly simple, happiness.

The popular figure is handing over the keys to the job at the Shaw Street establishment after being a qualified teacher for 50 years and staff member at Greenfield for 30.

And he revealed just how he has helped it develop into an Ofsted rating of outstanding.

Mike said: “It’s a simple philosophy. If you’ve happy teachers, you get happy kids and happy kids learn more.

“During my teaching career, I’ve spent half the time teaching infants and half juniors but in infants, you see so much of an improvement over the 12 months.

“Teaching staff has always changed. At weekly staff meetings, one of my favourite sayings is ‘the only thing that’s permanent is change.’

“It happens all the time. You just get your head around something new, then they change it. You have to be very flexible.

“And the most exciting thing about working with children is seeing them interacting with each other and being happy in a safe environment, watching the pleasure they get and their parents watching them.

“I feel like I’m leaving my home, but I’m leaving all my family in it. I appointed every staff member I’ve been here that long!”

Times have changed during Mike’s time at Greenfield. The school is in a new building after leaving one just yards away for the current £5.7 million one in 2019.

Society has changed but some philosophies stood the test of time.

Mike added: “The centenary was really good as it involved the whole community – another thing that stands out for me is creating Greenfield Primary as an outstanding school.

“That’s tribute to the fact all the staff support each other, work really well together and all do more than they should.

“The old school had done what it was built to do for more than 100 years but it was time everything was renewed – there were holes in the roof and water coming up from under the floorboards.

“We tried to convince people for a number of years that we actually needed a new school. I feel quite instrumental in that happening.

“Now we’ve got an amazing school and we can rent out the facilities to local groups – ballet, karate, girls’ football. It’s a hub now and it’s something I wanted to do.

“Then Covid-19 came.

“We came in September 2019, by Christmas we were having bubbles. I remember doing assemblies from my laptop that were being beamed to big TVs.

“That was a big change but it’s building up again.”

During Mike’s time in Greenfield, the school has become a sporting force. You name it, pupils from Shaw Street succeed in it.

And Mike feels that also encouraged a stronger relationship with parents, some of whom he taught.

He continued: “I always wanted it to be a centre of excellence for sport and we’re a very sporty school.

“We’ve come first in a rounders tournament, second at water polo, fourth at basketball and we’ve been Oldham champions at basketball in boys and girls for many years.

“I always found the relationship with parents at a sporting event is different to when you’re in school because they realise you’re putting your time into their children.

“It suddenly dawns on them and they can see you’re happy they’re doing well. The sporting and music activities, along with the opportunity to mix with parents and children, has been a highlight.

“We now have mums and dads bringing their children here who I taught in my early days! That’s strange.”

After 25 years at the helm, Mike was emotional at leaving – three years after a heart attack sparked calls from his family to stop.

And he told Saddleworth Independent of his hopes for the future, after detailing some of his pupils’ responses.

“I’ve definitely put my time in. I should be an honorary resident of Greenfield,” he quipped.

“I feel very sad but there comes a time. Things have to end at some point.

“I’m really going to miss it and children, little ones, said, ‘Are you retiring, Mr Wood?’ I’m thinking, ‘Do you know what that means?’ Others who would said, ‘We’re going to miss you, Mr Wood.’

“I’ve lots of very fond memories of the school and its children.

“I actually haven’t got many plans. I’ve got grandchildren, so I can spend more time with them, but it’s like things were planned, like you’ve got your ducks in a row. It feels the right time.

“And I hope the new headteacher develops the same relationship I’ve got. I hope Greenfield Primary School is looked after and continues developing.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

