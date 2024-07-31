Police appeal for footage after man dies in Lees crash

POLICE are continuing to investigate after a man died in a late-night collision in Lees.

The 58-year-old was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer along Elliott Street and crossed the carriageway of High Street, crashing into a building.

He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

The incident happened at around 11.25pm on Monday, July 22.

Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for information, including doorbell and dash cam footage, to “understand the full circumstances”.

Detective Constable Alexandra Giblin said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man that sadly lost his life in this collision. They are continuing to receive the necessary support.

“Our enquiries are still progressing at pace and I would urge anyone with information or detail that could help us bring answers should do so at the earliest available opportunity.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 4741 or 101, quoting incident 4021 of 22/07/2024. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

