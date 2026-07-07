Greenfield’s My Secret House has designs for excellence

DO YOU want everything needed to renovate or even build your new home in one place in Saddleworth?

Do you want everything sourced, supplied and brought with the expertise of a designer and it all to be the project managed?

If so, then My Secret House is the place for you.

Located in what was a former Co-op building on Chew Valley Road, the four-floor showroom aims to redesign what making your property look how you want it entalls.

It offers a concept normally found in London’s exclusive design districts as founder and creative director Deborah Hill felt the north should have access to what is found down south.

Are you wondering what windows, doors, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, lighting, switches, sockets, handles, wallpaper, curtains, flooring, skirtings, architraves and even the final styling should look like?

My Secret House takes care of the lot.

You can use its design service for larger projects and even installation is taken care of through trusted, industry-leading contractors.

My Secret House is not just for ideas or inspiration. Deborah, who has more than 30 years’ experience, has created a different kind of design experience – a real-life one.

She said: “Interior design shouldn’t just be experienced through a book of swatches or a computer-generated image.

“Clients who care deeply about their homes need to walk through design, experience the feeling of what their home could become, touch materials, see how light interacts with surfaces and understand how every detail works together.”

My Secret House’s showroom is proof that Deborah does what she says.

The age-old experience of feeling carpet samples, studying paint colour charts and wondering how lighting would work is gone.

There, customers can move through and basically see for themselves how things would work against each other as every room provides that much-needed context.

It also challenges that stereotype of fine finishes being reserved for large budgets or showhomes.

You set your own budget and they will work to it.

And alongside the studio is a boutique interiors store offering carefully selected furniture, lighting, decorative accessories, home fragrance and statement pieces.

So, if you are planning a full renovation, building from scratch or simply refreshing a room, My Secret House brings everything together in one place, from concept to completion.

Even using its design service does not mean you are tied to its contractors. You can use your own, use their team or combine the two.

Put simply, My Secret House looks to redesign the world of design from within Greenfield.

Sometimes the process can involve firm after firm after firm, but they provide the chance to cut it down to just one.

An expert that stands on your doorstep.