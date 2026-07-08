Sunshine, New Beginnings and Stress-Free Conveyancing!

Summer is one of the most popular times of year to move home. The days are longer and the weather is improved, and so many buyers and sellers feel inspired to make a fresh start. Whether you’re upsizing, downsizing, or moving for the first time, having the right conveyancing team by your side can make all the difference.

At O’Donnell Solicitors, our conveyancing team understands that moving house is more than just a legal process and can represent a major life step. Here we look at how our residential property team can help to make your spring move as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Why Summer is a great time to move

Summer brings great energy to the property market. More homes come onto the market, gardens look their best in full bloom, and longer daylight hours make viewings and removals easier. With children off school they are able to be more involved in the process; from attending viewing to helping with packing. Families also have the luxury of allowing children time to settle into their new home before the new school year and the accompanying routine that entails begin.

However, increased activity can also mean more competition. That’s why it’s important to have experienced conveyancers who can keep your transaction moving efficiently and keep you informed at every stage.

Our team works proactively to ensure your purchase or sale progresses as quickly as possible, helping you settle into your new home in time to enjoy the summer!

Local knowledge that makes a difference

One of the advantages of working with a local conveyancing team is the benefit of genuine local knowledge.

We regularly assist clients buying and selling property in Uppermill, Grasscroft and across Oldham, giving us a strong understanding of the local property market and the types of issues that can arise.

This experience allows us to anticipate potential concerns early and work closely with estate agents and other professionals to help transactions run smoothly.

Whether you’re buying a period cottage, a family home or a property with land, our team can provide tailored advice based on years of local experience.

How our conveyancing team can help

Moving home involves many steps, and our role is to guide you through each one with clarity and confidence.

We assist with:

Buying and selling property

First-time buyer purchases

Remortgages

Transfers of equity

We pride ourselves on clear communication and straightforward advice, so you always know what’s happening with your transaction.

A Summer start made simple

Summer is the perfect time for new beginnings, and a well-managed conveyancing process can help you start your next chapter. Our conveyancing team is committed to providing a friendly, reliable service that takes the stress out of moving home.

If you’re planning a spring move in Uppermill, Grasscroft, Oldham or the surrounding areas, the team at O’Donnell Solicitors is here to help every step of the way. Get in touch today to discuss how we can support your move.