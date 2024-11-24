Grotton left in the dark as Christmas tree lights stolen

GROTTON remains in the dark when it comes to Christmas spirit after its lights were stolen.

Sunday, November 24 saw the community turn out in force to watch the big switch on.

But to organisers’ horror, they found there was nothing to flick the switch for – spoiling the event.

The tree, at Grotton Hollow, was dressed on the evening of Saturday, November 23 – as late as possible.

And all the infrastructure – plugs and fittings – remained in place.

Saddleworth West and Lees Cllr Alicia Marland delivered the heartbreaking news to children that naughty elves had struck and hidden them.

Now the search is on to find a replacement set of lights so the area can join the festive celebrations with a display of its own.

The traditional countdown still took place, only children shone their mobile phone lights towards the tree.

Earlier in the day, Grotton Pavilion’s Christmas Fair saw plenty of spirit as people lapped up the raffle prizes, tombola gifts, homebake stall and games.

Santa was also already in his grotto, and the darkness did not darken the mood.

“The naughty elves hid the lights,” said Cllr Marland as the brass band still played.

“It’s the second year this living tree has been here. It had a beautiful plaque put in and in 24 hours this happens.

“I’m just gutted, I really am. I’m so disappointed. We bought new lights for the new tree last year and the community raised funds for it.

“It was the LSG (Lees, Springhead and Grotton) Business Hub, it was the Grotton Residents’ Association and then it was the councillors.

“We’re going to get some others this week. I don’t know the costing but we’ll probably have to claim on the insurance.

“We can’t afford to buy another set.”

