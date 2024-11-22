Values at the heart of Saddleworth estate agent’s success

A FAMILIAR face in many Saddleworth homes is proving values in business can be as important as prices.

Over the last 15 years, you might have invited Oliver Gill into your home to offer a property valuation. You may be one of the thousands of clients that he has helped move over that time. However, you may not have known that in 2017 he bought the Kirkham Property Saddleworth business which has gone from strength to strength since. And his ethos of putting his clients first means his business is set for a long future.

Oliver said: “We prioritise customer service and I believe that if we put our clients’ best interests at the heart of our work then we’ll have a sustainable business for years to come. “Having amazing support from my team allows me to focus on our values, which helps to leave a positive lasting impression with our buyers and sellers alike.”

We all know Saddleworth is a beautiful place to live with a variety of property scattered across its villages and hamlets. And with stunning views of the hills and valleys from most locations make it easy to understand why it is so popular.

Oliver’s passion and attention to detail, which can be seen in how his clients’ homes are marketed, makes all the difference. It isn’t just exceptional marketing either, he considers every aspect of a home mover’s journey – making tweaks and improvements to add better service to his clients.

And one eye on progress is keeping the firm at the forefront of the area’s property market. That means new technology, refining processes and team training are important to him.

Free time is split between friends and family, hiking, watching football and if he is lucky, the odd round of golf! As father of two boys, 13-year-old Ellis and Arlo, nine, it can be a hectic lifestyle sometimes and Oliver relies heavily on the support of his wife and business partner Danielle.

Their vision is to create a professional, happy and thriving team with their core values synonymous with all members as the company strives to keep standards high and customer service excellent.

His team believes that approach brings the best out of them, with client executive Hannah Johns saying: “As a newcomer to the estate agent industry, I’ve felt as if I have landed on my feet with Oliver as my Director.

“His knowledge, guidance and support have made my transition smooth, inspiring and now I have found where I want to build my career. “On my first day, it was clear that he is not just a ‘director’ but a mentor who truly cares about the growth of his team.

“He has extensive knowledge of the market and a genuine passion for helping clients find their perfect homes motivating me to learn and improve every day. “What I appreciate most is the willingness to share insights and experiences. He takes the time to explain the processes and implications of the industry case by case.

“It’s clear that Oliver values each team member’s contributions, and we celebrate our successes, big and small. “I would like to put in words my genuine appreciation for your patience and support. “I respect your ability to lead our team with a positive cheery manner and create a working environment where our whole team feel valued and appreciated. “I look forward to learning more under his leadership and contributing to our shared success in the exciting world of estate agency.”

Long-standing team member Billy Mulligan also believes Oliver’s way of working makes the difference. He said: “Oliver is an amazing person to work for and a great role model for someone wanting to strive in this industry like myself. “Over the years of working with him, it’s been made clear that Oliver will go above and beyond to help his staff members and his clients in any way he can.”

