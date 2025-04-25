Grotton parking measures found to be having the right effect, despite opposition

CONTROVERSIAL parking measures in Grotton have been found to have made a positive impact.

People opposed to the enforcement of double yellow lines at Under Lane and Old Kiln Lane spoke out against the proposal.

But six months after they were introduced, the benefits are being felt.

A homeowner on Quickedge Lane said: “My partner and I both agree that the double yellow lines to prevent parking around the junction have made a big difference.

“We both feel a lot safer pulling out on to Under Lane as the junction is no longer hidden from the right and we are clearly visible to oncoming traffic.

“Quite often cars on the main road actually stop to let us out as they have sufficient time to slow down now.”

A resident of Under Lane added: “Despite criticism from some local people prior to the yellow lines on Under Lane and Old Kiln Lane, I’ve seen a noticeable improvement in traffic now seeing hazards earlier and adjusting manoeuvres accordingly.

“I have not seen any notable problems with the new parking arrangements. Several people used to park there who lived a significant distance away and look to have found alternatives.

“However, there have clearly been fewer near misses as vehicles negotiate the junction.

“Lines of sight in all directions are much safer and some of the local concerns proved unfounded. It is also safer crossing the junction on foot as offers a better view of oncoming traffic.”

Area Councillor Alicia Marland acknowledged that not everyone was happy about the enforcement measures because of the changes in parking locations.

However, she stated: “While I understand the desire to park in close proximity to your property, it is important that safety improvements are delivered where possible and this was the case in this location.

“After being approached on many occasions about these concerns, it was only right that something was done about these junctions to ensure the visibility and lines of sight were better for everyone.

“Safety improvements in our villages continue to be a top priority for me so it is important to listen to all involved parties and agree a workable solution.”

