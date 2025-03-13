Major Saddleworth route to close for rail works

A MAJOR route through Saddleworth is to close as rail work on its iconic viaduct takes place.

The multi-billion pound Transpennine Route Upgrade, which will see lines through the area electrified, will take in the Uppermill structure.

As a result, part of the village’s High Street will be shut for two weekends as track renewals are carried out above.

Nearby Den Lane will also be closed, along with the towpath of Huddersfield Narrow Canal, which runs under it.

That means traffic will not be able to travel along the roads from 6am on Saturday, April 26 until 11am on Sunday, April 27 with the same applying on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4.

The closures are required for safety reasons to protect vehicles and pedestrians from any falling materials from the viaduct while the work is carried out.

Diversionary routes will be available to view on www.roadworks.org closer to the time.

Mark Ashton, sponsor for Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “As part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, we will be carrying out track renewals on Saddleworth viaduct over two weekends at the end of April and the start of May.

“The work is part of wider improvements to enable faster, more frequent trains to run on an electrified and more reliable railway between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

“To ensure the safety of the public while the work takes place on the viaduct, we are required to close part of Uppermill High Street, Den Lane and the footpath along Huddersfield Narrow Canal, to vehicles and pedestrians.

“We are currently in the process of engaging with affected local businesses and further details will be shared with the wider community in advance of the closures.”

