Grotton veterinary nurse to join sleep out for pets charity

A VETERINARY nurse from Grotton is taking part in a sleep out in a canine day centre for charity.

Rachel Bean and Diane Hannon will sleep overnight in the play area at Dog E Dayz daycare facility in Failsworth on February 12.

They are raising much-needed funds for the Street Paws charity, which dedicates spare time to helping the pets of homeless people on the streets of Manchester.

“This is the second time we have slept out for charity, and last time I ended up sleeping on a trampoline! It sounds comfortable, but it’s actually freezing cold,” said Diane, the owner of Dog E Dayz.

Diane will bring along French bulldog Brook for support while Rachel will be kept company by her Labrador Chilli.

Rachel, who is the Manchester coordinator for Street Paws, said: “It won’t be the most comfortable of nights, but whatever we can do to raise funds and awareness of the work of Street Paws is all worth it.

“Also, sleeping away from the comfort of our own homes and beds, with only the dogs for company shows us a little of what it is like for the homeless people that Street Paws helps.”

To find out more about the One Paw 2 Another challenge and to donate go to www.facebook.com/Onepaw2another/

To find out more about the work of Street Paws go to www.streetpaws.co.uk

