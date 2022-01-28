Question Oldham Council leader on local issues

BE part of The Big Oldham Conversation and question the borough’s leaders at a special event in Uppermill.

On Monday, February 7 Oldham Council leader Arooj Shah and Chief Executive Harry Catherall will be at the Civic Hall, on Lee Street, to discuss the local issues that the public care about the most.

The ‘Meet The Leader’ event will run from 6.30pm until 8pm and is open to anyone who lives or works in Saddleworth North or Saddleworth South.

No topic of conversation is out of bounds, whether that be public transport, anti-social behaviour or the plans for Oldham’s future.

“When I talk to people across Oldham, one thing I keep hearing is that people want to have more of a voice in the future of their town,” said Cllr Shah.

“As Council Leader, my job is to prioritise those things that people really care about; make sure their Council Tax is spent wisely; and listen to people from all our diverse communities when making decisions about the things that really matter.”

To register your attendance at the event, visit www.oldham.gov.uk/bigconvo or email communications@oldham.gov.uk with your name or call 0161 770 4707.

Similar events will be held in every ward across Oldham before the end of March 2022, giving everyone the opportunity to have their say.

