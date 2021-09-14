Groups highlight need for climate action during Great Big Green Week

THE need for urgent action on climate and nature will be highlighted in Saddleworth with a variety of events during the Great Big Green Week from September 18-26.

As part of the national initiative, there are events planned by local groups aiming to engage everyone in the need for urgent action, especially ahead of COP26, the United Nations Climate talks, later this year in Glasgow.

On Monday, September 13, Love Lydgate sets the scene with a talk and discussion on Climate Change. Lydgate Parish Hall, 2.30pm.

On Saturday, September 18 the Great Big Green Week offers the opportunity to see green energy being generated at a Saddleworth Community Hydro Open Day at Dovestone Reservoir, Greenfield. For further information visit www.saddleworthhydro.co.uk.

The following day (Sunday, September 19) at Saddleworth Show, the Great Big Green Week stall will be showcasing many of the initiatives on that week and answering any questions visitors may have.

On Wednesday, September 22 and Friday, September 24, visitors can join RSPB volunteers planting sphagnum moss at Dovestone in Greenfield. For more details or to get involved, email

ryan.lloyd@rspb.org.uk or toni.bradley@rspb.org.uk.

Then on Friday, September 24 from noon-4pm, Bee Green in a wild green garden! There is an exciting opportunity to chat to Jonathan, who has hives in gardens all around Saddleworth, housing approximately 200,000 bees.

Visitors are welcome to come to the garden and, weather permitting, to bring a picnic blanket and lunch and visit the gallery in the garden: 5 Crib Lane, Dobcross.

To finish the week, visit Saddleworth Community Garden, at the Parish Centre in Uppermill, where Saddleworth WI aims to ‘Make a Bug House’.

At the same venue visitors can explore the Incredible Edibles’ garden and pick some food for free.

On the same day, Uppermill Canal Action Network (UCAN) offers the opportunity to join volunteers cleaning the towpath and clearing vegetation. Meet at 10am at 1 Spring Gardens, Uppermill. For more information see www.facebook.com/groups/1899154207069001/

If you or your group would like to get involved with more activities, email ecoevents@saddleworthydro.co.uk

Look out for more events on www.saddleworthhydro.co.uk and on Twitter @EcoSaddleworth and Facebook.

