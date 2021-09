THE popular stock of RNLI Christmas Cards 2022, calendars, diaries and other RNLI souvenirs are now on sale.

To purchase any of the items through the Saddleworth Ladies Lifeboat Guild, contact Susan Haines on 01457 876688 or Barbara Arthurs on 01457 874432.

They will be happy to help and arrange delivery and/or collection.

The guild very much looks forward to welcoming you to its 2022 fundraising events and thanks you for supporting this very worthwhile cause saving lives at sea.

