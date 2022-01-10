Guests dance up £3,000 for Mahdlo at Dovestone WI ball

MORE than 160 guests danced the night away at Dovestone Women Institute’s charity ball to raise £3,000 for Mahdlo Youth Zone.

After two years of planning and postponements, the Evening of Ice and Fire finally took place at The White Hart, Lydgate on November 12, organised by the group’s vice president Claire Ramsden.

Dressed to the nines, guests were welcomed with classical music played by talented 11-year-old pianist Elijah Butterworth.

There was a mouth-watering meal and then entertainment from The Giddy Gringos salsa band.

Jess Moreland, Dovestone WI President, said: “Thank you to everyone who made this night one to remember and to make it even better, we raised £3,000 for Mahdlo.”

Thank you to Running Hill Clay Pigeon Club, The Old Bell Inn, The White Hart, The Nail Lounge, KLR Design, Re:Therapies, Mahdlo, and Alexander Nicholls for their very generous raffle prizes.

