Hair of a dog! Pascha is always Pooch Perfect to owner Alisha

ADORABLE cockapoo Pascha really got tails wagging after her recent appearance on BBC One’s Pooch Perfect after strutting her stuff as a model. writes Hayley Bromley.

On the show, which is hosted by Sheridan Smith, Britain’s hairiest hounds get a makeover by 16 of the country’s best dog groomer.

Pascha, owned by 15-year-old Alisha D’Adamo from Springhead, featured in episode five during a section on Asian Freestyle grooming.

Professionals were tasked to transform the shaggy dogs into cute hounds complete with eye-catching accessories.

“We saw the advert for Pooch Perfect on Facebook last year,” explained mum Hayley D’Adamo. “But we never thought much would come of it when we applied.

“However, when we got the nod Alisha was so excited. Because of distancing measures there wasn’t much socialising.

“However, we really enjoyed filming. It was a bit of a long day but at the same time so rewarding.”

It is not the first time the three-year-old pooch from has stepped into the spotlight. In December 2018, they beat thousands of other four-legged hopefuls to land the role of Toto in the Blackpool Winter Garden’s Christmas musical, the Wizard of Oz.

Alisha, who suffers from autism, has always had a soft spot for animals and proud Hayley has always encouraged her to pursue that enthusiasm.

She said: “Alisha has always had a passion for dogs. We have two pups, Pascha and Mika who is Alisha’s service and emotional support dog.

“She’s already had some great experiences with the panto in Blackpool, and Mika has even been a part of the Agility Team GB squad.”

It’s not just showbusiness where the pups are making headway. Both Pascha and Mika have enjoyed success at Crufts, winning the Young Kennel Club Crossbreed category in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Hayley continued: “Alisha has always known she wanted to be a groomer. Or at least pursue a career which focuses on animals. And she will be going to college this year to start her studies.”

