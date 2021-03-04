Five-year anniversary reflections for law firm

TAKING whatever positives we can from a challenging period, it is important to reflect, remember and be thankful for the firm’s immense success and progress as we mark our fifth anniversary.

In that time, O’Donnell Solicitors has developed from a two director firm with one secretary working out of the old bank in Lees, Oldham, to a multi-disciplinary practice boasting two branch offices, five directors,13 fee earners and numerous support staff.

We have received many accolades including Oldham Business Awards in two categories, and finalists in the Law Society Legal Awards and the Conveyancing Awards.

And all the way through, we have stayed firm in our belief that offering straight talking advice in a modern, collaborative and efficient manner remains key.

With a stellar team of lawyers and departmental support teams, we have continued with our vision, attracting new clients as well as nurturing those who have remained with us.

The energy and determination to succeed has never wavered and we all continue to look forward with the same determination to do the very best by our clients and to further the development and success of the firm though 2021 and beyond.

As we reflect on the previous 10 months, we could not have succeeded without the strength and determination of our formidable team. Their fortitude, commitment and resilience has been remarkable.

As a result, we can reflect on a tough year with pride but also with thanks and gratefulness.

With the appointment of the firm’s fifth director in our family department, new head of department in dispute resolution and a new trainee solicitor for commercial and corporate, a legal executive appointment for the conveyancing team together with several new support staff, we have look to the future with eager anticipation.

In addition, the commercial department will be appointing a senior commercial property solicitor, allowing us to accept more instructions and build our reputation in the sector.

This success is not only down to the hard work, determination and excellence of the team here but also to the continued loyalty and growth of the firm’s client base, for which we are extremely grateful and humbled.

We feel hopeful, and venture to say confident, of a better 2021 for all of us and look forward to continued success and helping our clients as we navigate through the Covid-19 storm.

